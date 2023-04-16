Sunday, April 16th | 25 Nisan 5783

April 16, 2023 10:45 am
PA President Mahmoud Abbas Invited to Visit Saudi Arabia

avatar by i24 News

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS

i24 NewsPalestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was invited for an official visit by the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to Palestinian reports.

Abbas will be joined by the Minister of Civil Affairs of the Palestinian Authority Hossein al-Sheikh and the head of the PA’s intelligence Majed Faraj, the reports said on Sunday.

The visit will allegedly take place from Monday to Wednesday. Earlier on Sunday it was reported that Saudi Arabia is hosting a senior delegation of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Saudi Arabia has previously severed relations with Hamas over their takeover of the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian Authority. Riyadh also accused Hamas of sabotaging negotiations with the Abbas’ Fatah movement.

However, latest developments in the region indicate that Hamas is pushing for rapprochement with the kingdom to stall Israel’s efforts to expand normalization agreements with Arab states. The terrorist group is supported by Iran which has recently restored ties with Saudi Arabia.

