Israeli Eurovision Winner Neta Barzilai Will Return to Song Contest in UK For Guest Performance During Grand Finals

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, who won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest with her song Toy, will take the stage at the upcoming Eurovision competition in May in the United Kingdom to perform as a guest artist during the grand finals, she revealed on Monday.

“Eurovision called again, and I couldn’t say no,” the Bassa Sababa singer wrote in an Instagram post announcing her return to the singing contest, held this year in Liverpool. She added, “I missed you guys. See you in Liverpool ! Are you ready?”

Barzilai will perform in the grand finals on May 13 alongside six representatives from other countries as well as Eurovision’s 2022 winners, Ukraine’s Kalosh Orchestra, who will perform Stefania along with their new song Voices of a New Generation, according to Ynet. The Israeli publication noted that others who will perform in the grand final include British TikTok singer Sam Ryder, Swedish artist Cornelia Jacobs, and Italian singer-songwriter Mahmoud, who finished sixth in the 2022 competition with his duet Brividi and won second place in the 2019 contest held in Israel with his song Soldi.

Barzilai’s Eurovision victory in 2018 marked Israel’s fourth win in the international competition. Israel made its debut in the contest in 1971 and had previously won in 1978, 1979 and 1998. Barzilai was also the opening act for the competition when it was held in Israel in 2019.

Israel’s representative in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is Israeli pop singer Noa Kirel, who will perform the English-language song Unicorn in the semi-finals. The song was co-written by Kirel, Yinon Yahel, May Sfadia and Doron Medalie — who co-wrote Barzilai’s Eurovision-winning song Toy.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will begin with the semi-finals on May 9 and May 11 followed by the grand final on May 13. Ukraine was originally scheduled to host this year’s competition but due to the country’s ongoing war with Russia, the event was moved to the United Kingdom.