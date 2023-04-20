Have a Date with a Terrorist

Dates are a popular fruit to eat when breaking the fast during the Muslim month of Ramadan. Since blood sugar levels drop when fasting, and dates are high in sugar, they have proved to be ideal for a quick boost of energy.

This Ramadan, Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement has promoted a peculiar variety of dates: Terrorist dates.

A video posted by the Fatah Movement’s Bethlehem Branch on their Telegram channel shows a special packaging series of dates by a company named “Moulouki.” On each package of dates is written “Flame of hope,” and underneath is a picture of a terrorist – including terrorist murderers — and text introducing each one with the words “For the spirit of [name of terrorist]”:

Text on packages: “For the spirit of [former PLO Chairman and PA President] Martyr symbol Yasser Arafat”

“For the spirit of Martyr Ahmed Yassin (i.e., founder of Hamas terror organization)”:

Others include:

“For the spirit of Martyr Fathi Shaqaqi [i.e., founder of Islamic Jihad terror organization]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa [i.e., secretary-general of the PFLP terror organization]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Ziyad Amin Al-Zar’ini [i.e., PA Security Forces member and terrorist, shot at Israeli forces attempting to arrest terrorist Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha, who murdered two Israeli brothers)]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Amjad Al-Fayed [i.e., terrorist who shot at Israeli soldiers]

“For the spirit of MartyrAmir Imad Abu Khadija [i.e., terrorist who attempted to shoot Israeli soldiers]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Jamil Al-Amouri [i.e., terrorist, responsible for numerous shooting attacks]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Muhammad Omar Abu Bakr [i.e., terrorist who shot at Israeli forces]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Abdallah Abu Al-Tin [i.e., terrorist who shot at Israeli forces])”

“For the spirit of Martyr Abd Al-Rahman Sobeh [i.e., terrorist who shot at Israeli forces]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Diya Hamarsheh ]i.e., terrorist who murdered 5]”

“For the spirit of MartyrAmir Imad Abu Khadija [i.e., terrorist who tried to shoot at Israeli forces]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Muhammad Al-Azizi [i.e., terrorist who shot at Israeli forces]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Muhammad Al-Dakhil [i.e., terrorist who shot at Israeli forces]”:

“For the spirit of Martyr Ra’ad Hazem [i.e., terrorist who murdered 3]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Adham Mabrouka [Al-Shishani] [i.e., terrorist who shot at Israeli forces]”

“For the spirit of Martyr Muhammad Al-Azizi”

“For the spirit of Martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi [i.e., terrorist who shot at Israeli forces]”

[Fatah Movement – Bethlehem Branch, Telegram channel, March 27, 2023]

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed that Abbas’ Fatah movement has never given up on terror, but rather continuously promotes it, encourages it, and endorses it.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.