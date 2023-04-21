Friday, April 21st | 30 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany to Review 1972 Munich Olympic Massacre of Israeli Athletes

If We Accept Lies and Half-Truths, Society Will Not Function

Poisoning the American Mind: AJ+ Reimagines Violent Gaza Riot in Twitter Propaganda Film

Holocaust Remembrance Days Really Do Matter

Palestinian Policy of Rewarding Jew Killers Is in a Class By Itself

‘Incredibly Disturbing’: ADL Calls on Israel to Reconsider New York Consul General Nomination

Israel in Talks to Sell Arrow 3 Missiles to Germany

Conservative Watchdog Launches ‘Don’t Trust Morningstar’ Campaign

Israel Will Provide Ukraine With Missile Warning System: Report

Swastika Scratched Into Skin of Autistic Jewish Student

April 21, 2023 10:39 am
0

Germany to Review 1972 Munich Olympic Massacre of Israeli Athletes

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

An image of one of the Palestinian terrorists who took part in the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – The German government said Friday it set up an international commission of experts to review the events surrounding the 1972 massacre at the Munich Olympics, a move that represents part of an agreement reached last year with relatives of the 11 Israeli team members who were murdered by Palestinian terrorists.

Berlin named an eight-member panel of historians, most of them based in Israel or Germany. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser underlined Germany’s commitment to “a thorough reappraisal of what happened.”

The commission will also “rigorously examine the period before and after” the attack, Faeser said in a statement. “It is particularly important to me for their work to also thoroughly address the treatment of the family members after the attack.”

In September, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier apologized for multiple failures by his country before, during, and after the attack as he joined his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and relatives of the slain athletes at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary.

Related coverage

April 20, 2023 3:32 pm
0

Israel Will Provide Ukraine With Missile Warning System: Report

Israel will begin testing its civilian alert system that warns of incoming missiles in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv next month,...

On September 5, 1972, eight gunmen of the Palestinian terror group Black September stormed into the Israeli team’s flat at the Olympic village, shooting dead two and taking nine Israelis hostage.

West German police responded with a bungled rescue operation in which all nine hostages were killed, along with five of the eight hostage-takers and a police officer.

Despite the devastation, the International Olympic Committee announced on the morning of September 6 that the Games would go on.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.