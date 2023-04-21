Mural Depicting Simpsons Characters as Nazi Concentration Camp Inmates Gets Vandalized on Yom HaShoah

A mural of The Simpsons family dressed as Jewish inmates of a Nazi concentration camp was vandalized in Italy on Tuesday on Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom HaShoah, according to a statement from Milan’s Shoah Memorial Museum.

Track 21, the Simpsons deported to Auschwitz by Italian artist Alexsandro Palombo is painted on the walls outside of the Museum, which was built on the exact spot used to transport thousands of Jews and other victims of Nazi persecution to concentration camps during 1943 and 1945, according to the museum.

Palombo painted two murals for the museum that depict the family from the Fox animated series as Jewish. One shows Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie Simpson dressed in everyday clothes as well as the yellow Star of David patches that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust in order to identify them as Jewish. Another mural shows the Simpsons family looking extremely thin and frail as they wear stripped concentration camp uniforms that also feature the yellow Stars of David. Both artworks were unveiled on January 27, which is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Vandals drew black marker over the mural depicting the Simpsons family as concentration camp inmates and covered the Stars of David on their uniforms.