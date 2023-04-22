Israelis Protest Judicial Reform for 16th Consecutive Week

i24 News – Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against the government’s planned judicial overhaul for the 16th consecutive week.

The mass crowd waved Israeli flags, which have become a prominent symbol at the frequent protests. Besides the main rally held in central Tel Aviv, smaller rallies took place at over 100 locations around the country, including Haifa, Jerusalem, Netanya, Ashdod and Beersheba.

This week’s rallies come just before the country turns to commemorate its fallen on Remembrance Day, followed by the celebration of Independence Day.

Critics, who range from the business elite to former military officers, say the overhaul will hurt democracy and hand uncontrolled powers to the government of the day.

Israel’s central bank and senior Finance Ministry officials have already warned that the judicial overhaul will impact investor sentiment and may hurt the economy.

Last week a decision by credit ratings agency Moody’s saw Israel’s outlook revised from positive to stable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the changes are needed to rein in activist judges who have interfered in political decision making.