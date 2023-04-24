UK Labour Party Suspends MP Abbott over Claim Jews don’t Suffer Systemic Racism

JNS.org – Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Sunday suspended member of Parliament Diane Abbott, pending an investigation, after she asserted in a public letter that Jews are not subjected to systemic racism.

Abbott wrote in a missive to the Observer newspaper that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people “undoubtedly experience prejudice,” but added, “This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable. It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.

“At the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships,” added Abbott, who is black.

In response, a Labour spokesperson said the party “completely condemns these comments, which are deeply offensive and wrong.”

Related coverage UK Sanctions Suspected Hezbollah Financier Britain has sanctioned an individual suspected of financing Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, as part of an effort to "disrupt an international terrorist-financing operation", the...

Abbott on Sunday tweeted that she wished to “wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks,” blaming the incident on “an initial draft being sent.

“There is no excuse, and I wish to apologize for any anguish caused. Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others,” she said.

My statement pic.twitter.com/Wu2h4nNOvN — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 23, 2023