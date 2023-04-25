Israeli Wounded in Shooting Attack in Samaria

JNS.org – A 28-year-old Israeli man was moderately wounded in a shooting attack on Tuesday morning in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The terror attack occurred on the Route 60 highway at an intersection near the Israeli community of Ofra, located north of Jerusalem.

The victim was among a group of runners participating in an event commemorating fallen soldiers. He was shot in the hand from a passing car.

The Israel Defense Forces said that its personnel had set up roadblocks and opened a manhunt for the terrorists.

בהמשך לדיווח הראשוני, בוצע פיגוע ירי מרכב חולף לעבר אזרח ישראלי בצומת המשטרה הבריטית, שבמרחב חטיבת בנימין. האזרח נפצע מהירי ופונה לקבלת טיפול רפואי בבית החולים. כוחות צה”ל פתחו במרדף אחר המחבל ופורסים מחסומים במרחב — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 25, 2023

Five Israelis were wounded on Monday afternoon when a terrorist drove his vehicle into a crowd near the busy Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem.

The perpetrator was identified as Hatem Nejima, a 39-year-old Arab Israeli resident of Beit Safafa in eastern Jerusalem. He was shot and killed by a civilian passerby.

An Israeli man in his 60s remained hospitalized on Tuesday in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Israel is currently marking Memorial Day and will in the evening usher in its 75th Independence Day.