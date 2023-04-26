Wednesday, April 26th | 5 Iyyar 5783

April 26, 2023 7:56 am
0

Biden Wishes Israel ‘Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach!’

avatar by JNS.org

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts the 2023 Teacher of the Year event at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

JNS.org – Just 11 minutes after Israeli founding father and first prime minister David Ben-Gurion declared Israeli independence in 1948, President Harry Truman announced that the United States would be the first country to recognize Israel’s government.

“Today, we are still proud to be counted among the first of Israel’s friends and allies,” US President Joe Biden stated, marking Israel’s 75th anniversary. “The United States recognizes the resilience of Israel’s democracy—the bedrock for our robust and special relationship.”

In the nearly 200-word statement, Biden touted his record as a “life-long friend and supporter of the State of Israel.”

“I have worked my entire career to deepen and strengthen our partnership,” he stated. “And I have seen first-hand the benefits to both our nations.”

He concluded by wishing Israel “Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach!”

