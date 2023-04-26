Wednesday, April 26th | 5 Iyyar 5783

April 26, 2023 9:31 am
Member of Iran’s Powerful Clerical Body Assassinated: Fars

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2023. Photo: President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

A member of Iran’s influential clerical body was assassinated in the country’s northern province of Mazandaran on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, adding that the suspected killer had been detained.

Abbasali Soleimani, also a former representative of Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the predominantly Sunni province of Sistan-Baluchistan, died in hospital after being shot at in a bank in the city of Babolsar, Fars said.

The Assembly of Experts is a powerful clerical body that supervises, appoints and in theory can sack the supreme leader.

The southern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan and one of Iran’s poorest, faced months of intensive anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian woman in September.

