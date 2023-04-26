Senators Cruz, Cardin Introduce Bill for Golda Meir Commemorative Coin

Wednesday, April 26th | 5 Iyyar 5783

April 26, 2023 4:11 pm
avatar by Andrew Bernard

Prime Minister Golda Meir (R) accompanied by her Defense Minister Moshe Dayan, meets with Israeli soldiers at a base on the Golan Heights after intense fighting during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Photo: Reuters

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) on Wednesday introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding by minting a commemorative coin of Golda Meir, Israel’s 4th Prime Minister.

“Golda Meir was a towering figure and left an incredible legacy,” Cruz said in a statement. “She signed Israel’s Declaration of Independence and was its first female prime minister. She did enormous work deepening the U.S.-Israel alliance, which is critical to the national security of both our countries and the safety and security of Americans. I am proud to join Senator Cardin in introducing this legislation to recognize her leadership on Israel’s 75th anniversary.”

Meir was born in Ukraine in 1898 but became a naturalized US citizen after she immigrated with her family to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1906. She made aliyah to Israel in 1921 and served as Israel’s first female prime minister from 1969 to 1974, leading the country through its response to the 1972 Munich massacre and the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Meir died in 1978.

“No recognition of Israel’s modern founding and rich 75-year history would be complete without particular mention of the outsized role of Prime Minister Golda Meir,” Senator Cardin said. “I am proud to be leading this legislation with Senator Cruz that will recognize her crucial role in building and strengthening the Jewish state and the enduring U.S.-Israel partnership.”

The bill, titled the “Prime Minister Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Act,” directs the Secretary of the Treasury to mint 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins, and 750,000 half-dollar coins with an image of Gold Meir. The final design selection will be made in consultation with the American Friends of Kiryat Sanz Laniado Hospital and the proceeds from the sale of the coins will benefit the hospital, located in the city of Netanya in southern Israel.

Additional co-sponsors of the bill include Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN) and Tim Kaine (D-VA), while the House version of the legislation was introduced by Representatives Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

