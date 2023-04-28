British Premier League Soccer Team Arsenal Launches Jewish Fan Group to Address Antisemitism Among Supporters

The English Premier League soccer team Arsenal launched this month a new fan group called Jewish Gooners as part of the club’s efforts to combat antisemitism.

“Jewish Gooners exists to provide a social group for Jewish Arsenal fans to meet up in a safe and welcoming environment,” according to the club’s Instagram bio. Gooners is a nickname for Arsenal fans and the team already has a fan club called Gay Gooners for supporters who are part of the LGBT+ community.

Arsenal has banned a total of 31 members and season ticket holders for abusive or discriminatory actions, online and in stadiums, since the start of the 2021/22 season in its “ongoing drive against abuse and discrimination,” the London-based team announced on Monday. The supporters have been given three-year bans and cannot attend any Arsenal home or away match during that time. However, they can reduce the length of their ban if they attend a one-to-one education program run by Kick It Out, an organization that focuses on tackling discrimination in soccer.