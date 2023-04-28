Friday, April 28th | 7 Iyyar 5783

Israeli Forces Thwart Palestinian Terror Attack in Samaria

JNS.org – Israeli forces thwarted a Palestinian terrorist attack on Thursday at the Gitai Avisar Junction near the city of Ariel in Samaria.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a soldier shot and “neutralized” the terrorist, who initially attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack before exiting his vehicle armed with a knife.

Medics said that the terrorist died.

The assailant crashed into a Palestinian person’s vehicle, lightly injuring the latter. No Israelis were injured in the attack.

The military launched an investigation into the incident.

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old Israeli man was moderately wounded in a shooting attack in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The terror attack occurred on the Route 60 highway at an intersection near the Israeli community of Ofra, located north of Jerusalem. The victim was among a group of runners participating in an event commemorating fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. He was shot in the hand from a passing car.

A day earlier, five Israelis were wounded when a terrorist drove his vehicle into a crowd near the busy Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem.

The perpetrator was identified as Hatem Nejima, a 39-year-old Arab Israeli resident of Beit Safafa in eastern Jerusalem. He was shot and killed by a civilian passerby.

