Netanyahu Convinced Judicial Reform Agreement ‘Can Be Reached’

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday during the cabinet meeting ahead of the opening of the summer session of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) that he is convinced that agreements on the controversial judicial reform could be reached.

The prime minister commenced the meeting by speaking about unity that Israelis demonstrated during the days of remembrance and independence “that are sacred to all of us.”

“There is also a fundamental debate between us regarding legal reform, but we are making an effort to resolve this debate through dialogue. With the goodwill of both parties, I am convinced that agreements can be reached – and I fully support this,” he said.

Netanyahu pointed out that one of the first tasks during the summer session of the Knesset would be approving the state budget, stating that it would bring “economic stability and invigorate the economy to new achievements.”

Related coverage Last Active Covid Ward in Israel Shuts Down i24 News - The last active Covid ward in Israel, in a Jerusalem hospital, was shut down on Sunday, local...

“Precisely in the days of economic slowdown and global inflation, precisely in these days Israel can and should charge forward. We did it during coronavirus, we did it in previous global economic slowdowns, and we will do it this time as well. We will bring economic stability, expand competition, and introduce international marketing chains to reduce prices,” the prime minister vowed.

He also emphasized the issue of security amid terror threats coming from Iran.

“We will not allow Iran to wrap a stranglehold of terror around us. We are working on this matter around the clock, all the time, even these days, and we will continue to work both offensively and defensively against Iran’s aggression and its terrorist metastases,” Netanyahu said, praising the establishment of the national guard.

“This is a revolution. Along with bringing a budget of billions of shekels to hire thousands of police officers, all this to restore the personal security of all Israeli citizens, including in the Arab society,” he said.