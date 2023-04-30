Netanyahu Convinced Judicial Reform Agreement ‘Can Be Reached’

Sunday, April 30th | 9 Iyyar 5783

April 30, 2023 10:55 am
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, April 2, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

i24 NewsIsrael’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday during the cabinet meeting ahead of the opening of the summer session of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) that he is convinced that agreements on the controversial judicial reform could be reached.

The prime minister commenced the meeting by speaking about unity that Israelis demonstrated during the days of remembrance and independence “that are sacred to all of us.”

“There is also a fundamental debate between us regarding legal reform, but we are making an effort to resolve this debate through dialogue. With the goodwill of both parties, I am convinced that agreements can be reached – and I fully support this,” he said.

Netanyahu pointed out that one of the first tasks during the summer session of the Knesset would be approving the state budget, stating that it would bring “economic stability and invigorate the economy to new achievements.”

“Precisely in the days of economic slowdown and global inflation, precisely in these days Israel can and should charge forward. We did it during coronavirus, we did it in previous global economic slowdowns, and we will do it this time as well. We will bring economic stability, expand competition, and introduce international marketing chains to reduce prices,” the prime minister vowed.

He also emphasized the issue of security amid terror threats coming from Iran.

“We will not allow Iran to wrap a stranglehold of terror around us. We are working on this matter around the clock, all the time, even these days, and we will continue to work both offensively and defensively against Iran’s aggression and its terrorist metastases,” Netanyahu said, praising the establishment of the national guard.

“This is a revolution. Along with bringing a budget of billions of shekels to hire thousands of police officers, all this to restore the personal security of all Israeli citizens, including in the Arab society,” he said.

