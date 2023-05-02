Jewish Actor Ben Platt Wears Star of David Necklace to 2023 Met Gala Before His Broadway Play About Lynched Jewish Man Gets 6 Tony Nods

Actor Ben Platt, who stars in a Broadway show about the true story a Jewish man falsely convicted and then lynched because of antisemitism, accessorized his outfit for Monday night’s Met Gala with a Star of David necklace.

The Tony Award-winning actor wore a custom, hand-woven black and white Wiederhoeft tweet suit and corset-like shirt with platform shoes that he paired with a Star of David necklace from jewelry designer David Yurman, who is also Jewish.

This year’s Met Gala, held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, was themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in honor of Chanel’s former creative director who died in 2019. Lagerfield’s German parents were both members of the Nazi party and the fashion house Chanel has its own Nazi past starting with its French founder, Coco Chanel, who was a Nazi sympathizer and informer.

Platt plays the lead role in the Broadway revival of Parade, which is about the 1915 antisemitic lynching of Leo Frank, a Jewish man wrongfully accused of raping and murdering a girl who worked in a factory in Atlanta, Georgia, that he managed. Platt’s wife in the Broadway musical, Jewish actress Micaela Diamond, also attended the Met Gala.

Nominations for the Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday morning and Parade has been nominated in six categories, including best revival of a musical, best actor for Platt’s performance, a best actress nod for Diamond and best costume design.

During a preview performance for Parade in mid-February, neo-Nazis accosted patrons standing outside the show’s theater in New York City, telling them “You’re paying $300 to go f__k worship a pedophile” and “Romanticizing pedophiles, wow, Leo Frank.” Protesters also chanted, “[Leo Frank is] a Jewish pedophile” and distributed flyers that promoted neo-Nazi and antisemitic hate groups.