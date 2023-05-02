One Wounded in Israel’s Southern City of Sderot, Following Attacks From Gaza

i24 News – Three people were wounded in Israel’s southern city of Sderot, following attacks from Gaza. Local paramedics (MDA) reported one wounded is in serious condition after being hit by shrapnel, and two others treated for shellshock. MDA also stated the wounded are foreign nationals.

Two other impacts were reported at a home and at a factory in the city of Sderot. A spokesperson reported property damage in the city, and response teams sent to assess the situation. The Israeli police released that one other location was hit in Sderot, and two more in the southern villages.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed 22 launches from the Gaza strip, targeting Israel. The air defense intercepted four rockets, and 16 landed in open areas. Palestinian factions in Gaza released a statement saying, "We took it upon ourselves to destroy the so-called Gaza encirclement tonight with rocket barrages, as an initial response to the death of Sheikh Hadar Adnan." The attack came a few minutes after a spokesperson for Israel's Home Front Command instructed southern residents to stay near sheltered areas. In light of heightened security tensions following the death of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader (PIJ).

PIJ fired three rockets from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning at Israeli territory, following the death of Khader Adnan in custody, after a months long hunger strike. According to the Israeli military, the morning rockets fell in open areas and there were no casualties.

This is a developing story.