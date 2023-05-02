Tuesday, May 2nd | 11 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Extremely Dissapointing’: Rugby Organization Slammed for Ruling Israeli Team Disinvitation Was Not Discrimination

Jewish Actor Ben Platt Wears Star of David Necklace to 2023 Met Gala Before His Broadway Play About Lynched Jewish Man Gets 6 Tony Nods

Palestinian TV Gives Prize to Boy Because He’s Named After Terrorist Murderer of 7

Could Nuclear Arms Race in Asia Lead to Middle East Weapons?

Palestinian Authority Defies the World, Continues Terror Reward Payments

If America Withdraws From the World, Iran, China, and Russia Win

One Wounded in Israel’s Southern City of Sderot, Following Attacks From Gaza

Khader Adnan: High-Profile Palestinian Prisoner Who Died After 87-Day Hunger Strike

King Charles to be Anointed with Oil from Mount of Olives

Abraham Accords Work to Grow Israeli-African Ties, as do Other Jewish Relations on the Ground

May 2, 2023 7:54 am
0

Teenage Suspect Arrested for Tearing Down, Burning Israeli Flags in Montreal

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli flag. Photo: Eduardo Castro / Pixabay.

JNS.org – Video footage circulated on social media last week of a keffiyeh-clad young man stealing and burning Israeli flags at Hebrew Foundation School in Montreal as the community celebrated Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day.

After bragging about the crime on Instagram—with a caption “I am not afraid of Yahudis and I do not care about any ‘promises’ ”—a 16-year-old has been arrested.

“We commend Montreal police for their quick arrest of a suspect in connection with the disturbing Israeli flag-burning outside a Jewish school. This sends a message that such hateful acts will not be tolerated,” said the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Prior to the arrest, Michael Levitt, CEO of the human-rights organization, stated that “the targeting of Jewish schools and businesses and destroying the Israeli flag send a hateful message to Canada’s Jews, seeking to vilify them for their support of the world’s one and only Jewish State.”

Although Montreal’s Hate Crime Unit apprehended the suspect, police have avoided describing the actions as a hate crime.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.