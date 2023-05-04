Thursday, May 4th | 13 Iyyar 5783

May 4, 2023 8:01 am
Haredi Leader’s Ultimatum: IDF Draft Law, Or We Quit

avatar by JNS.org

Col. Rabbi Jacob Goldstein, former chief chaplain of the New York Army National Guard, with his grandson, Joe Brickman of Brooklyn, N.Y., who received his red beret from the haredi paratrooper company Chetz on Feb. 21, 2019. Photo: Revah Hafakot.

JNS.org – Yitzhak Goldknopf, leader of the United Torah Judaism Party (UTJ), said that “if the new recruitment plan isn’t settled, the government will fall apart,” speaking of a haredi conscription law the ultra-Orthodox parties are insisting upon.

Speaking to Mishpacha, a haredi magazine, which ran the quote as a headline, the ultra-Orthodox political leader, who is also Israel’s minister of construction and housing, said:

“The Prime Minister received an unequivocal message from me according to which there is an order from the Council of Torah Sages that if the conscription law is not passed before the budget [which is due by May 29], we will withdraw from the government. As long as there is no other [council] directive, this is what will be done.”

