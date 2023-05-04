Haredi Leader’s Ultimatum: IDF Draft Law, Or We Quit

JNS.org – Yitzhak Goldknopf, leader of the United Torah Judaism Party (UTJ), said that “if the new recruitment plan isn’t settled, the government will fall apart,” speaking of a haredi conscription law the ultra-Orthodox parties are insisting upon.

Speaking to Mishpacha, a haredi magazine, which ran the quote as a headline, the ultra-Orthodox political leader, who is also Israel’s minister of construction and housing, said:

“The Prime Minister received an unequivocal message from me according to which there is an order from the Council of Torah Sages that if the conscription law is not passed before the budget [which is due by May 29], we will withdraw from the government. As long as there is no other [council] directive, this is what will be done.”