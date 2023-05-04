Thursday, May 4th | 13 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Stabbing in Huwara, West Bank – Knife Attack Carried Out by a Female Terrorist

Iranian President in Damascus for First Visit Since Syrian War Began

‘Day of Disruption’ Israeli Judicial Reform Protestors Block Main Highway

Israel Considering Large-Scale Military Operation in West Bank

Haredi Leader’s Ultimatum: IDF Draft Law, Or We Quit

Norway Updates Policy on Israel, Jerusalem and Palestinian State

Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir in Spat Over Response to Gaza Terror

Iddo Gefen Wins Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature

‘Profoundly Destructive’: Jewish Organizations from Across Ideological Spectrum Call on Academic Association to Reject BDS Resolution

Biden Proclaims May as Jewish-American Heritage Month, Calls on All Americans to Denounce Antisemitism

May 4, 2023 8:48 am
0

Israel Considering Large-Scale Military Operation in West Bank

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

IDF soldiers finish their beret march following eight months of training. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld / IDF Spokesperson Unit

i24 News – Senior Israeli defense officials are considering the launch of a large-scale military operation in the West Bank to halt the upsurge in attacks carried out by various Palestinian terrorist groups, Israel Hayom daily reported on Thursday.

Officials have spent the past few weeks discussing the option of changing the military doctrine in the West Bank, including the option of a large-scale military operation.

According to the report, there is no consensus on the issue at the moment, with several senior Israeli army officials disagreeing on the appropriateness of such a move.

For its part, the Shin Bet internal security service supports an offensive approach and believes that Israel must change the way it conducts its operations in the region. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has not yet expressed his opinion and has instructed the relevant agencies to continue their work on the issue.

Related coverage

May 4, 2023 8:49 am
0

Stabbing in Huwara, West Bank – Knife Attack Carried Out by a Female Terrorist

i24 News - A stabbing took place in Huwara, West Bank, with one wounded from the terror attack. Paramedics at...

Israel Hayom reported that before the Israeli elections last November, Israeli security forces seemed closer than ever to a large-scale operation in the West Bank, and that various units had even received instructions to prepare for it. But the change of government reportedly torpedoed the operation before it even began.

The subject is once again being seriously debated by decision-makers, in light of the continuing terrorist attacks in the region.

The Israeli army, police and border guards regularly conduct counter-terror raids as part of its ongoing ‘Operation Breaking the Wave’.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.