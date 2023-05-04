Stabbing in Huwara, West Bank – Knife Attack Carried Out by a Female Terrorist

i24 News – A stabbing took place in Huwara, West Bank, with one wounded from the terror attack. Paramedics at the Magen David Adom (MDA) said the victim was lightly wounded in the shoulder. The female terrorist was reportedly shot and wounded, and later died in hospital.

🔴Initial report of stabbing attack in Hawara, West Bank 1 person said to be lightly wounded pic.twitter.com/oMyBniWXvd — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 4, 2023

This attack comes a short time after the terrorists responsible for the murder of Dee family members were killed in a Nablus raid. Two of the terrorists were members of Hamas.

Wednesday saw a flare up of attacks from Gaza from both the terror organizations ruling the strip, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The rockets started following Khader Adnan’s death from his hunger strike, in the custody of the Israeli Prison Service.

For the past few months, tensions were high with attacks from the north, south and east of Israel. The IDF is considering a larger scale military operation in response.