May 7, 2023 6:36 pm
0

‘With Blood We Shall Redeem You, Oh Martyr,’ Chant Mourners at Funeral of Arab ‘Road Rage’ Victim

avatar by i24 News

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 7, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 NewsThousands of people attended the funeral on Sunday of Diyar Omri, a 19-year-old Arab Israeli who was killed the day before in an alleged road rage brawl with a Jewish Israeli. The crowd at the funeral chanted slogans such as “through spirit and blood we will redeem you, oh martyr” and “your blood will not be in vain.”

Mourners flew both the Palestinian flag and the flag of Hamas, an antisemitic terrorist group committed to the destruction of Israel.

The funeral took place in the northern village of Sandala, whose residents called a one-day general strike to protest Omri’s killing.

The incident further raised Israeli-Palestinian tensions and drew threats from Palestinian terror groups including Hamas.

Also Sunday, Israeli police named 32-year-old Denis Mukin as the suspected killer. Tests showed he was inebriated during the incident where he fired at Omri several times. He was remanded for a week pending further investigation.

Mokin pleaded self-defense, saying he “felt his life was under threat.”

A police detective said his account was inconsistent with a video of the incident that circulated on social media. Mokin’s lawyer said that when the victim ran to his vehicle after the altercation Mokin was afraid “that he would produce a weapon to attack him.”

