Monday, May 8th | 17 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Executes 2 Men for Blasphemy Posted on Social Media

US and Saudi Arabia Discuss Mideast Railroad Project: Report

Arab-Israeli Mother Murdered Outside Her Home in Haifa

Iran Smuggled Arms into Syria Under Guise of Quake Aid

Israel Awaiting Saudi Approval for Direct Flights to Hajj

Dutch Police Arrest 150-Plus Soccer Fans for Chanting Antisemitic Slogans

Coalition Tensions Escalate as Otzma Yehudit Boycotts Cabinet Meeting

Israeli Court Rejects Petition Demanding to Raze Bedouin Outpost

‘With Blood We Shall Redeem You, Oh Martyr,’ Chant Mourners at Funeral of Arab ‘Road Rage’ Victim

Negotiations Underway for Visit to Israel by Italian Prime Minister Meloni

May 8, 2023 8:49 am
0

US and Saudi Arabia Discuss Mideast Railroad Project: Report

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

i24 News – Hints and speculations surround the latest meeting of top US, Saudi, Emirati, and Indian officials in Saudi Arabia. A major joint initiative would connect Arab countries in the region with a network of railways, also connecting India through ports in the Gulf, according to Axios.

When White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced his trip on Thursday, a hint could be found in what he said: “A more integrated, interconnected Middle East empowers our allies and partners, advances regional peace and prosperity, and reduces the resource demands on the US in this region over the long term.”

According to the Axios source, the railway project will be one of many topics discussed during the visit, as well as the normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Sullivan previously said, “ultimately, getting to full normalization is a declared national security interest of the United States. We have been clear about that.”

“Now as a sign of my seriousness about how much we’re focused on this, and how seriously we are taking this,” he concluded, “I am not going to say anything further lest I upset the efforts we are undertaking on this issue.”

Related coverage

May 8, 2023 7:53 am
0

Israel Awaiting Saudi Approval for Direct Flights to Hajj

JNS.org - Israel is hopeful that Saudi Arabia will allow direct flights for its Muslim citizens who will soon undertake...

Other than the speculations of Israel-Saudi relations, and pushing back on China’s influence in the region through an initiative to compete with the Belt and Road project, the four countries released a statement on retaining the Yemen Truce, and efforts to calm the violence in Sudan.

Sullivan thanked Saudi Arabia for aiding US citizens to evacuate from Sudan, and the two countries welcomed the “start of pre-negotiation talks” in Jeddah between representatives of the two Sudanese belligerents.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.