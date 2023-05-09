Tuesday, May 9th | 18 Iyyar 5783

May 9, 2023 8:57 am
Israel Raids Nablus in West Bank as Army Launches Gaza Operation

avatar by i24 News

Streaks of light are seen as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel August 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Israeli forces operated in the center of Nablus to arrest an individual linked to terrorist activity, during which time weapons were seized and a second suspect was detained, a spokesperson for the military said.

The arrest raid took place as Operation ‘Shield and Arrow’ was underway in Gaza, heightening tension in both arenas. Palestinians in the Nablus area reported a large number of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) vehicles arriving in convoy.

During the activity Palestinian residents responded violently to the Israeli presence, causing the military to respond with riot control means, and live .22 caliber fire. As Israeli forces withdrew from the city they were attacked with live fire and explosives, the Israeli statements said.

It was later reported that an explosive device hurled at the Israeli troops left one soldier lightly wounded.

Local reports say that the IDF besieged one house in particular, and an exchange of fire started between the opposing forces. Palestinian forums reported that two individuals were arrested and guns were seized by the security forces. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that a 14-year-old teen was shot in the chest during the clashes.

Additionally Israeli forces apprehended three wanted suspects in the city of Hebron and two others in the towns of Al Mughayyir and Silwad. Weapons were seized at these locations also.

Nablus is frequently a target of Israeli raids – last week IDF forces killed three Palestinians affiliated with Hamas during an operation in the city.

The men targeted in the previous raid were accused by Israel of being responsible for the murders of Leah (Lucy), Maya and Rina Dee in a West Bank shooting.

