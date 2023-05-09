Otzma Yehudit Drops Boycott of Knesset Votes

JNS.org – Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit Party announced on Tuesday an end to its boycott of Knesset votes following the targeted killing of three top Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

“Following the adoption of our position and a transition from containment to attack and targeted assassinations of Islamic Jihad leaders, we will return to vote with the government,” said a statement from Otzma Yehudit.

The Israel Defense Forces killed the three men in airstrikes across Gaza early on Tuesday morning, following a month of intermittent confrontations with terrorists in the Palestinian enclave.

The IDF identified the targets of the operation as Khalil Bahitini, PIJ’s commander in northern Gaza; Jahed Ahnam, a senior member of the group’s “military” council; and Tarek Azaldin, who directed its activities in Judea and Samaria.

Israel also struck 10 sites belonging to PIJ, including weapons manufacturing facilities and depots.

The military dubbed the campaign “Operation Shield and Arrow.”

Ben-Gvir said in a statement: “I congratulate the prime minister on the proactive operation in Gaza. It’s a good start, the time has come to change our policy.”

He added on Twitter: “It’s time.”

הגיע הזמן! — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 8, 2023

Ben-Gvir on Friday slammed the government’s decision to hand over the bodies of three terrorists to the Palestinian Authority, describing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s decision as “a grave mistake that will cost us dearly.”