Russia Says it Launched Concentrated Missile Strike on Ukraine Overnight

Russia‘s defense ministry said on Tuesday its forces had launched missile strikes at targets across Ukraine overnight, disrupting Kyiv’s supplies of ammunition to the frontline and troop movements.

Ukrainian officials said earlier on Tuesday their air defenses had shot down 23 of 25 Russian cruise missiles fired mainly at the capital Kyiv overnight, in an attack that came just hours before Moscow celebrated Victory Day with a military parade in front of the Kremlin.

“Overnight, Russia‘s armed forces launched a concentrated strike using high-precision, long-range sea and air-based weapons aimed against enemy barracks and ammunition depots,” the defense ministry said in its regular daily briefing.

“As a result of the strikes, the advance of reserves was stopped, as was the delivery of ammunition to the combat zone,” it added.

Reuters could not independently confirm those claims.

After a weeks-long hiatus, Russia in late April resumed its tactic of long-range missile strikes against Ukraine and has launched a flurry of attacks in recent days. Kyiv says its defenses are able to shoot down most – though not all – of the incoming missiles.

Russia‘s defense ministry also said fighting continued in the western part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been trying for months to seize in one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private Wagner militia which is leading Russia‘s assault on the city, appeared on Tuesday to renew his threat to withdraw his troops if the defense ministry does not deliver more ammunition, but said he would stay put “for a few days” to see how the situation develops.

Prigozhin has for months openly criticized Russia‘s military leadership and its strategy in Ukraine, complaints that intensified ahead of Tuesday’s Victory Day.