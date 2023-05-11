Thursday, May 11th | 20 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewels With Nazi Ties Sell at Christie’s Auction for Less Than Estimated Value After Jewish, Diamond Groups Criticize Sale

Israel Kills Evil Terror Leaders; PA Defends the Murderers

7 Steps for Netflix to Make a Better Jewish Matchmaking Show

Exposed: Media Outlet Deliberately Misrepresents Israeli Interviewee to Imply Anti-Arab Racism

Shabbat Behar & Behukotai: Despite Challenges, We Must Look on the Bright Side of Life

Presidential Elections Place Turkey’s Future at Stake

In Southern Israel, Gaza Rockets Destroy Woman’s Home for the Second Time

Israel Kills Senior Gaza Commander, Militants Fire Rockets Across Border

Gallant to US Counterpart Austin: Israel Ready for ‘Prolonged’ Gaza Op

Israel Accuses Islamic Jihad of Killing Four Gazans with Failed Rocket Launches

May 11, 2023 7:57 am
0

Israel Accuses Islamic Jihad of Killing Four Gazans with Failed Rocket Launches

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Rockets are launched by Palestinians into Israel, amid Israel-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, August 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Mohammed Salem

JNS.org – The Israeli military on Thursday accused Palestinian Islamic Jihad of killing four Gaza civilians with failed rocket launches.

The four were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday as the terror group fired more than 500 rockets at Israel. According to the Israel Defense Forces, 108 of those launches failed, with the rockets coming down inside the Gaza Strip.

In one of the cases, a rocket landed in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, killing 16-year-old Rami Shadi Hamdan and 51-year-old Ahmed Muhammad al-Shabaki, according to the IDF.

Other failed launches killed 10-year-old Lin Belal Abd al-Salam Loh and 16-year-old Vizen Juda Aliyan.

Related coverage

May 11, 2023 9:12 am
0

In Southern Israel, Gaza Rockets Destroy Woman’s Home for the Second Time

Miriam Karen's home in Ashkelon was hit by Palestinian rockets for the second time in five years this week, during cross-border barrages from Gaza that remain a frightening ordeal...

During a previous military operation against PIJ, in August 2022, the terror group fired around 1,000 rockets, of which 120 misfired. Fourteen Palestinians were killed by misfired rockets, leading to widespread anger in Gaza against the terror group.

The IDF published a video on Thursday morning showing PIJ rockets falling inside Gaza.

We are fighting against a terrorist organization that also endangers the lives of the residents of the Gaza Strip,” said IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari.

The IDF also revealed on Thursday that an airstrike on PIJ assets in the Gaza Strip was called off so as not to put at risk two children identified in the area at the last moment.

Hamas and PIJ have long been known to build and store terrorist infrastructure in, around and under schools, hospitals, mosques and other civilian sites in Gaza, to shield its assets from Israeli strikes and from which to launch missile attacks against Israeli population centers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.