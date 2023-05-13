Saturday, May 13th | 23 Iyyar 5783

May 13, 2023 1:03 pm
Israeli Security Source Says ‘We Are Close to a Ceasefire’ with Islamic Jihad

An Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system is activated as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, near Ashdod, Israel May 10, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

i24 NewsIsrael launched Operation “Shield and Arrow” on Tuesday as a response to ongoing attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in the months prior.

The Israeli military first carried out targeted assassinations of PIJ senior leaders and continued to strike critical and offensive infrastructure across the Gaza Strip. The terrorists responded by firing barrages of rockets at Israel.

In response to almost 1,000 rockets directed at civilian locations, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the campaign will continue as long as it takes.”

Read yesterday’s blog for more coverage of ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza.

May 13, 2023 10:13 am
Israel, Islamic Jihad Signal No Near-Term Gaza Truce

Israel on Saturday ruled out an immediate truce in Gaza, saying the onus was on Palestinian militants to stop...

Senior Israeli security official to i24NEWS: ‘We are very close to a ceasefire. There will be a huge amount of strikes from the IDF’ on Gaza first

Reports surfaced that Israel and Gaza’s Islamic Jihad agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, to begin at 20:00 IL time tonight.

But there were still reports that Islamic Jihad officials denied any truce agreement.

10:28 AM – Gaza’s Islamic Jihad agree to new ceasefire offered by Egypt, Israel still considering – report

Foreign, diplomatic delegations from Gaza to reportedly be evacuated due to the escalation

Foreign and diplomatic delegations from Gaza will be evacuated due to the escalation between Israel and the Islamic Jihad terror group, Al Jazeera reported.

🛑 Rocket alert sirens sound in Ashkelon, surrounding southern Israeli areas 🛑

09:26 AM – Israel’s MDA emergency service says it has treated 71 people since escalation with Gaza’s Islamic Jihad
Israel’s Magen David Adom national emergency service said it has treated 71 people since the escalation with Gaza’s Islamic Jihad on Tuesday.

One Israeli woman was killed in Rehovot, central Israel on Thursday, and a Palestinian man from Gaza was killed earlier today in southern Israel.

Twenty-seven people have suffered physical wounds, including wounds by shrapnel and broken glass as a result of rocket impacts. Another 18 people have been lightly hurt while running, and 44 have sought treatment for anxiety.

🛑 Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot, southern Israeli towns near Gaza border 🛑

