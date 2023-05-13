Israeli Security Source Says ‘We Are Close to a Ceasefire’ with Islamic Jihad
by i24 News
i24 News – Israel launched Operation “Shield and Arrow” on Tuesday as a response to ongoing attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in the months prior.
The Israeli military first carried out targeted assassinations of PIJ senior leaders and continued to strike critical and offensive infrastructure across the Gaza Strip. The terrorists responded by firing barrages of rockets at Israel.
In response to almost 1,000 rockets directed at civilian locations, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the campaign will continue as long as it takes.”
Senior Israeli security official to i24NEWS: ‘We are very close to a ceasefire. There will be a huge amount of strikes from the IDF’ on Gaza first
Reports surfaced that Israel and Gaza’s Islamic Jihad agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, to begin at 20:00 IL time tonight.
But there were still reports that Islamic Jihad officials denied any truce agreement.
10:28 AM – Gaza’s Islamic Jihad agree to new ceasefire offered by Egypt, Israel still considering – report
Foreign, diplomatic delegations from Gaza to reportedly be evacuated due to the escalation
Foreign and diplomatic delegations from Gaza will be evacuated due to the escalation between Israel and the Islamic Jihad terror group, Al Jazeera reported.
09:26 AM – Israel’s MDA emergency service says it has treated 71 people since escalation with Gaza’s Islamic Jihad
Israel’s Magen David Adom national emergency service said it has treated 71 people since the escalation with Gaza’s Islamic Jihad on Tuesday.
One Israeli woman was killed in Rehovot, central Israel on Thursday, and a Palestinian man from Gaza was killed earlier today in southern Israel.
Twenty-seven people have suffered physical wounds, including wounds by shrapnel and broken glass as a result of rocket impacts. Another 18 people have been lightly hurt while running, and 44 have sought treatment for anxiety.
