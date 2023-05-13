Israeli Security Source Says ‘We Are Close to a Ceasefire’ with Islamic Jihad

i24 News – Israel launched Operation “Shield and Arrow” on Tuesday as a response to ongoing attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in the months prior.

The Israeli military first carried out targeted assassinations of PIJ senior leaders and continued to strike critical and offensive infrastructure across the Gaza Strip. The terrorists responded by firing barrages of rockets at Israel.

In response to almost 1,000 rockets directed at civilian locations, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the campaign will continue as long as it takes.”

Read yesterday’s blog for more coverage of ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Senior Israeli security official to i24NEWS: ‘We are very close to a ceasefire. There will be a huge amount of strikes from the IDF’ on Gaza first