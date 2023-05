Kirel, 22, finished with 362 points overall. She received 177 points from the juries and 185 from the televote as over 160 million viewers watched the show. Juries from Italy, Azerbaijan, France, Armenia and Poland gave “Unicorn” top marks.

“Wow, I don’t have the words to explain how exciting it was to represent my country when millions of eyes around the world are watching every movement and note,” Kirel said in a statement released by Kan broadcaster after her performance.