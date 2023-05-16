Tuesday, May 16th | 25 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Al Pacino Cast in Biopic Directed by Johnny Depp About Italian Jewish Artist Modigliani

‘Critical Step in Trying to Get Saudi Arabia’: House Foreign Affairs Committee Passes Bill to Create Abraham Accords Envoy

British Soccer Team Arsenal Celebrates New Jewish Fan Club With Party at Home Stadium

‘Get Over The Passover’: Rudy Giuliani Lawsuit Alleges Derogatory Comments About Jews, Passover

Massachusetts Governor Declares May as Jewish Heritage Month and Launches Antisemitism Initiative

Invoking Palestinian Plight, Tunisian President Again Denies Antisemitic Nature of Attack on Synagogue

Austrian Cops Arrest Suspects Who Played Hitler Speech Over Train Intercom

Holocaust Survivors Urge Tel Aviv Mayor to Pull Out of Christie’s Events After Auction House Sells Jewelry With Nazi Ties

Making Aliyah Is Not a New Idea: The Aliyah of the Tosafists in 1211 CE

Dead Terror Leader Had Called for ‘Blowing Up All of This Zionist Entity’s Cities’

May 16, 2023 4:39 pm
0

Al Pacino Cast in Biopic Directed by Johnny Depp About Italian Jewish Artist Modigliani

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Johnny Depp. Photo: Harald Krichel via Wikimedia Commons.

The first round of casting has been revealed for a biopic directed by Johnny Depp about one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, Italian Sephardic Jew Amedeo Modigliani.

Modi, which will be Depp’s first directorial project in 25 years, will star Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick Chapter 2) in the title role alongside Cesar Award winner Pierre Niney (Yves Saint Laurent) and acclaimed award-winning actor Al Pacino (The Godfather), according to Deadline. The publication added that filming is expected to start in Budapest in the fall and additional casting will also take place.

Born into an Italian Jewish family in Livorno, Modigliani (1884–1920) began his short but prolific 14-year artistic career as a painter and sculptor in Paris at the start of the 20th century. He died at the age of 35 from tuberculosis. The biopic, based on a play by Dennis McIntyre, will focus on 48 hours that altered his life during his time in Paris.

“His desire to prematurely end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow bohemians: French artist Maurice Utrillo, the Belarusian-born Chaim Soutine and his English muse and lover, Beatrice Hastings,” according to a description of the film by Deadline. “Modi seeks advice from his Polish art dealer and friend Leopold Zborowski, but the chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.”

Related coverage

May 16, 2023 3:01 pm
0

British Soccer Team Arsenal Celebrates New Jewish Fan Club With Party at Home Stadium

The English Premier League soccer team Arsenal celebrated its new official club for Jewish supporters, called Jewish Gooners, with a...

Niney will play Utrillo and Pacino will take on the role of real-life international art collector Gangnat. Depp is co-producing the film with Barry Navidi and Pacino, who he starred with in the 1997 crime flick Donnie Brasco. Navidi has collaborated with Pacino on three films in the past: The Merchant Of Venice (2004), Wilde Salomé (2011) and Salomé (2013).

“This is a snapshot of Modigliani’s life that gives us insight into his struggle as an artist suffering from lack of recognition, and a project Al and I have pursued for many years,” said Navidi, as reported by Deadline. “Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true.”

Depp previously directed only one other feature film, 1997’s The Brave, in which he starred alongside Marlon Brando.

When Modi was first announced last year, Depp said he felt “incredibly honored and truly humbled” to make a film about the artist’s life. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.