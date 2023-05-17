Wednesday, May 17th | 26 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia and Iran Sign Rail Deal for Corridor Intended to Rival Suez Canal

Al Pacino Cast in Biopic Directed by Johnny Depp About Italian Jewish Artist Modigliani

‘Critical Step in Trying to Get Saudi Arabia’: House Foreign Affairs Committee Passes Bill to Create Abraham Accords Envoy

Top English Soccer Team Arsenal Celebrates New Jewish Fan Club With Party at Home Stadium

‘Get Over The Passover’: Rudy Giuliani Lawsuit Alleges Derogatory Comments About Jews, Passover

Massachusetts Governor Declares May as Jewish Heritage Month and Launches Antisemitism Initiative

Invoking Palestinian Plight, Tunisian President Again Denies Antisemitic Nature of Attack on Synagogue

Austrian Cops Arrest Suspects Who Played Hitler Speech Over Train Intercom

Holocaust Survivors Urge Tel Aviv Mayor to Pull Out of Christie’s Events After Auction House Sells Jewelry With Nazi Ties

Making Aliyah Is Not a New Idea: The Aliyah of the Tosafists in 1211 CE

May 17, 2023 8:04 am
0

Russia and Iran Sign Rail Deal for Corridor Intended to Rival Suez Canal

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with the cabinet in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2023. Photo: Presidential Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday oversaw, via video-link, the signing of a deal to finance and build an Iranian railway line as part of an embryonic international North–South Transport Corridor.

The Rasht-Astara railway is seen as an important link in the corridor, intended to connect India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries via railways and sea – a route that Russia says can rival the Suez Canal as a major global trade route.

“The unique North-South transport artery, of which the Rasht-Astara railway will become a part, will help to significantly diversify global traffic flows,” Putin said.

He also said the 162 km (100 mile) railway along the Caspian Sea coast would help to connect Russian ports on the Baltic Sea with Iranian ports in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf.

Related coverage

May 16, 2023 4:31 pm
0

‘Critical Step in Trying to Get Saudi Arabia’: House Foreign Affairs Committee Passes Bill to Create Abraham Accords Envoy

The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill to create a permanent envoy tasked with strengthening and...

“Without a doubt, this agreement is an important and strategic step in the direction of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow,” Raisi said.

Russia and Iran have been pushed to strengthen their political and economic ties by Western economic sanctions on each, which both say are unjustified.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that swept U.S.-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi from power, Iran has been ostracised by the West and its economy crippled by a myriad of sanctions. It holds around a quarter of the Middle East’s oil reserves.

The West also imposed other set of restrictions over Iran‘s nuclear program, while Russia was sanctioned due to its actions in Ukraine.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.