Roger Waters Under Investigation After Performing in Nazi Uniform in Berlin

May 26, 2023 10:10 am
Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters on stage. Photo: Reuters/Amr Alfiky

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters is under investigation by German police over suspected incitement after images from his Berlin concert sparked backlash, media reported Thursday.

The musician, who is known for his anti-Israel and antisemitic comments, shocked fans by appearing on stage in what looked like a Nazi SS officer uniform. According to Jewish News, Berlin police have opened an investigation.

“The State Security Department at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has initiated a criminal investigation procedure regarding the suspicion of incitement of the people,” Police chief inspector Martin Halweg told the outlet.

“The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace. After the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office for legal assessment,” he added.

The show, which Waters opened by stating that he “condemned antisemitism unreservedly,” was also criticized for the projections of the name of Holocaust victim Anne Frank and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was accidentally shot and killed last year while covering the Israeli military raid in the West Bank. Jewish organizations and international officials, including the Israeli foreign minister, condemned Waters for such a comparison.

The musician in turn told Berliner Zeitung newspaper, that the criticism against him was part of an “outrageous and despicable smear campaign to denounce me as an antisemite, which I am not, never have been and never will be.”

