Amid Heatwave, Over 100 wildfires Blaze Across Israel

i24 News – Israel was hit by over a hundred fires on Saturday, exacerbated by a heatwave and strong winds. The Karmia nature reserve, near the Gaza Strip, was the scene of just one major blaze.

In the northern city of Acre, a second fire generated thick smoke, disrupting traffic. Firefighters also responded to a third major blaze in the northern area of Har Turan, part of the Galilee, which led to the evacuation of hikers. As of the afternoon, there were 121 reported fires across the country.

The presence of many Israelis enjoying a long holiday weekend in the nature reserves made the firefighters’ task more complex, as temperatures reached 95-104°F and visibility was reduced by dust and mist.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, the Fire and Rescue Commissioner introduced a ban on open-air fires from 8am. The ban, which will remain in force for 24 hours, is designed to reduce the risk of fires in parks, forests and nature reserves.

In Israel, the majority of forest fires are caused by human negligence. The country’s long, hot, dry summers are prime conditions for fires. However, with rain forecast in some parts of the country, the conditions are expected to actually worsen on Sunday and Monday.

Authorities also warned that there’s a risk of dangerous flash flooding. Police recommended avoiding riverbeds and not attempting to drive across bodies of water, over the next two days.

Already in March, Israel was reported to face extreme heat waves, with temperatures up to 120°F. The Israel Meteorological Service stated that the expected extreme weather events are the result of the climate crisis facing the planet, and two severe heat waves would occur each month in the summer.

Scorching temperatures already arrived in Spain, with an exceptionally early start, in what was called a new serious climate situation. The weather was never before seen in April since the measurements were started to be recorded in 1961.