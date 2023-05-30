Tuesday, May 30th | 10 Sivan 5783

May 30, 2023 8:13 am
West Bank Terror Attack Victim Identified as Meir Tamari, Father of Two Young Children

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

 

Illustrative: A Magen David Adom ambulance. Photo: David King via Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – The Israeli man who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in the West Bank on Tuesday was identified as Meir Tamari, the father of two children aged one and three.

The attack occurred near the entrance to the Hermesh settlement, in the northern part of the West Bank, around 11:30 in the morning. Meir arrived to the settlement, where he married his wife Tal, four years ago. The couple has just finished building a house a few days ago.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services, the 32-year-old victim was wounded in the shoulder. A helicopter was sent to evacuate the patient to a nearby medical center, where he succumbed to wounds.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the medical team, the team had to pronounce him dead. The family has been notified,” the hospital’s statement said.

Israeli forces have launched a manhunt for the terrorist, and erected roadblocks in the area. The attack was reportedly carried out from a passing vehicle, which cut off the victim’s car and opened fire.

The Tulkarem Battalion, a new wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Our soldiers were able to carry out a quality operation on the road to Hermesh settlement. They opened fire at a vehicle carrying a settler, and we confirm that he was hit directly,” the group’s statement said.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, arrived at the scene where he said there used to be an Israeli army checkpoint, which was deactivated following “international pressure on the Israeli government.”

“The writing was on the wall. If the checkpoint had been active, the attack would have been avoided,” Dagan said, and called on the government to re-staff the checkpoint and launch a military operation in the West Bank.

