Thursday, June 1st | 12 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Chana Nachenberg, Victim of Deadly 2001 Jerusalem Pizzeria Bombing, Laid to Rest in Israel

‘I Have Kept Shabbat My Entire Life’: Israeli Runner Forced to Miss Major Competition Due to Religious Observance

Water-ed Down: Media Miss Mark as Roger Waters Dons Nazi-Style Uniform, Defiles Memory of Anne Frank

It’s All a Question of Context – and the UN Gives None

Portland Fox Affiliate Sanitizes Radical Anti-Israel Rally, Calls Nakba and ‘Destruction of Palestine’ a ‘Historic Event’

The Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Talks: Lessons from Israel and Egypt

‘Slap on the Wrist’: 60 Day Sentencing of Antisemitic Attacker Slammed by Jewish Organization

‘They Are Paying for Terrorists to Murder’: State Department Confirms Palestinians Continue ‘Pay-to-Slay’ Terrorist Payments

Beitar Jerusalem Players Visit Dying Fan in Hospital With State Cup Trophy

Former KKK Leader David Duke Urges Solidarity With Roger Waters Amid Antisemitism Row Over Singer’s Concerts in Germany

June 1, 2023 9:35 am
0

It’s All a Question of Context – and the UN Gives None

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Maurice Hirsch

Opinion

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (not seen) and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (not seen) in Vienna, Austria May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

The United Nations “Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory” (OCHA oPt) is one of the 22 different UN organizations connected only to the Palestinians.

But even staunch Zionists would begin to question Israel’s legitimacy if they were to read the two or three weekly distorted and context-lacking updates of OCHA oPt.

It is OCHA oPt, for example, that constantly harps on about the “Israeli blockade of Gaza,” while simultaneously publishing statistics, exposed by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), that show the substantial flow of people and goods from Gaza into Israel and Egypt, and from Israel and Egypt into Gaza.

One of OCHA’s activities is to track “Demolitions” of Palestinian structures, built without permits, by the Israeli authorities. On social media, OCHA’s posts are graphic, with a big red banner shouting “ALERT”.

One of those “ALERT”s appeared on OCHA’s Twitter account on May 24, and provided initial information about two alleged demolitions, one of them “in Anab al Kabir #Hebron”:

[Twitter account of OCHA oPt, May 24, 2023]

OCHA systematically fails to provide any context regarding the demolitions, including by ignoring that the demolition of the structures is a simple function of elementary law enforcement after these structures were built without permits.

Although rare, it is actually the Palestinian Authority (PA) that sometimes provides the necessary context.

On Feb. 17, 2022, People Magazine reported on the demolition of a “Bel-Air Mega-Mansion” built by “Palestinian”-American real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, father of the self-appointed “Palestinian” model Bella Hadid.

Since the mansion was built without the necessary building permits, there was no “ALERT” and no one really batted an eye. That is elementary law enforcement.

But when OCHA reports on an Israeli demolition, one immediately conjures images of some hard-done-by Palestinian losing the only rickety shack that provided him and his family comfort and respite from the elements. One certainly does not expect to see a huge mansion, landscaped gardens, and a pool to boot.

So imagine the surprise, when in parallel to the dramatic OCHA “ALERT” of a “demolition” in Anab Al-Kabir (see above), which is in the South Hebron hills, the PA official news agency, WAFA, published pictures of the structure it claims was destroyed on May 24:

Twitter account of WAFA.

Unfortunately, the distorted, context-lacking OCHA reports carry considerable weight and are an integral part of demonizing Israel while simultaneously promoting the Palestinian narrative.

But truth be told, similar to any other place in the world, if someone randomly decides to build a structure without the necessary building permits, that structure will most probably be demolished.

Maurice Hirsch, Adv. is the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.