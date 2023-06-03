Israeli Officials Say Border Attack ‘Not Representative’ of ‘Strong Security Ties’ with Egypt

i24 News – The deadly actions of an Egyptian police officer who killed three Israeli soldiers on Saturday are in no way representative of the strong security cooperation between the two countries, Israeli officials said.

The statement, which called the deadly incursion an “aberration,” was circulated by sources close to the office of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that he was “deeply saddened by the death of three soldiers as a result of the security incident on the Egyptian border. IDF troops conducted their missions with great diligence, yet the outcome was dire.”

Gallant added that he “conducted a situation assessment with the IDF Chief of the General Staff. The IDF will investigate this event thoroughly. I have full confidence in the soldiers and commanders of the IDF, who will continue conducting their missions in a determined and consistent manner.”