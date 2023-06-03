Israeli Officials Say Border Attack ‘Not Representative’ of ‘Strong Security Ties’ with Egypt

Saturday, June 3rd | 14 Sivan 5783

June 3, 2023 10:25 am
avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meet on September 13, 2021. Photo: Office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

i24 NewsThe deadly actions of an Egyptian police officer who killed three Israeli soldiers on Saturday are in no way representative of the strong security cooperation between the two countries, Israeli officials said.

The statement, which called the deadly incursion an “aberration,” was circulated by sources close to the office of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that he was “deeply saddened by the death of three soldiers as a result of the security incident on the Egyptian border. IDF troops conducted their missions with great diligence, yet the outcome was dire.”

Gallant added that he “conducted a situation assessment with the IDF Chief of the General Staff. The IDF will investigate this event thoroughly. I have full confidence in the soldiers and commanders of the IDF, who will continue conducting their missions in a determined and consistent manner.”

