June 3, 2023 1:54 pm
Netanyahu Vows Inquiry Will Get to Bottom of ‘Anomalous’ Egypt Border Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, April 2, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

i24 NewsThe joint Israeli-Egyptian inquiry into the cross-border attack that saw a Egyptian policeman kill three Israeli soldiers will get to the bottom of the tragic and “anomalous” incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

The Israeli leader conveyed condolences to victims’ families and praised Israel Defense Forces troops for the swift action in eliminating the terrorist.

