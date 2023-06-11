Israeli Security Officials Travel to Cairo, Following Up on Recent Border Attack

Sunday, June 11th | 22 Sivan 5783

June 11, 2023 2:20 pm
avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, April 2, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

i24 NewsA delegation of senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) generals traveled Sunday to Cairo, following a terrorist attack on the Israel-Egypt border that killed three Israeli soldiers.

Commander of the Southern Region Major General Eliezer Toldano, head of the International Relations Brigade Brigadier General Avi Deverin, and head of the Operational Brigade in the Intelligence Division, Brigadier General G., were the senior team sent to Cairo, as part of a joint investigation with officials in the Egyptian army.

Both countries started investigating the incident on the day it happened, with delegations of senior officials from the Egyptian army arriving at the scene, as well as their Israeli counterparts. Both sides expressed their commitment to an in-depth investigation and arriving at the truth.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held a phone call on Tuesday, following the deadly border incident, and agreed to work together in a “joint investigation.” The Egyptian leader expressed his condolences for the death of the three soldiers killed by an Egyptian border policeman.

The first two IDF soldiers were killed early morning June 3, at a guard post close to the Harif military base, identified as Lia Ben Nun (19) and Ori Izhak Ilouz (20). Ohad Dahan, also 20, was killed during the manhunt for the terrorist.

A delegation of senior Egyptian security officials made a trip to Tel Aviv, too. According to the London-based newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadid, the visit was aimed at defusing tensions between the two countries and was reported to also be part of mediation efforts between Israel and Palestinian terror groups.

However, on Saturday, a member of the Jordanian parliament honored the Egyptian terrorist at an Arab League meeting in Cairo. He stood up and read a prayer in memory of the jihadi “martyr.”

