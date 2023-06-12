New York’s Celebrate Israel Parade Made Me Proud to Be an Israeli Jew

The annual Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City marched down Fifth Avenue this year with a theme of “Renewing The Hope,” in honor of Israel’s 75th birthday.

This year’s parade had a unique twist. It called for unity in the face of the growing contentiousness surrounding the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul.

Attendees included New York governor Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Eric Adams, both Democrats, who affirmed the importance of supporting Israel and ending antisemitism.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, led a team of high-ranking diplomats from various countries, who participated in the celebration.

As someone who advocates for Israel on social media and through charities. I felt honored to be invited to march alongside the Grand Marshal, Jewish philanthropist Harley Lippman, and show solidarity with Israel and its supporters.

The parade’s inspiring message of unity was felt by thousands of attendees, who came together to show their love for Israel and the Jewish community in New York. “This day is about unity. We welcome different points of view from people who love Israel. It’s an incredibly unique opportunity to walk together as one,” Lippman said.

Noa Tishby, a fierce advocate against antisemitism and for Israel, briefly marched alongside my dog, a teacup Pomeranian named “Kiss Pom,” who I’ve dubbed “The Hebrew National Dog,” as a humorous nod to its Jewish heritage.

Among the cheerful crowd, I also had the privilege of meeting Rabbi Stephen Knapp, the principal of Hillel Yeshiva elementary and middle school. The rabbi shared with me his deep connection to Israel, and his desire to help his students find their own connections to the Jewish state.

“I was in Israel last summer as a member of the USA Maccabi educators team, where we were charged to infuse our students athletes with a love of Eretz Yisrael, Torat Yisrael, and Am Yisrael. We hope all of our students will fall in love with Israel, and spend significant time in Israel, whether it be in yeshiva, in the IDF, or even making aliyah. Whatever commitment our students make to Israel will be a personal decision. It is moments of total Jewish unity like [this] parade that will inspire them to a life committed to Israel,” the rabbi said.

As an Israeli Jew living in New York, seeing the support for Israel during the parade has energized me. I am ready to continue advocating for Israel and promoting the values of community, faith, and love that brought us all together.

Ayelet Raymond is a film and musical director who lives in New York City. She collaborated with young Broadway performers to create the American children’s television show “My Hebrewland.” She is the creative force behind the Kosher Barbie character and social media personality.