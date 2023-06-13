Euronews Asks Hamas Terror Official to Comment on Israeli ‘Attacks’ on Children

To suggest that Hamas, the internationally-designated terror group that controls the Gaza Strip, cares about the rights of children is preposterous.

After all, Hamas stands accused of recruiting minors into its terror ranks, killing Palestinian children by firing rockets from populated areas, and putting innocents at risk by converting schools into military bases.

However, in its latest report from Gaza, entitled “A living ‘war museum’: Palestinian artists turn rubble of Gaza house into art exhibition,” France-based Euronews turns reality on its head by giving the terror organization airtime to falsely vilify Israel as a violator of children’s rights.

The June 11 propaganda video, complete with emotional piano music, reports on an anti-Israel exhibition in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah neighborhood. Staged in a house destroyed during last month’s IDF operation against Islamic Jihad terrorists, “Occupation kills childhood” charges Israeli forces with deliberately targeting minors in violation of international humanitarian law.

According to the uncritical captions accompanying the segment, the art “depict[s] the actual scene of what occurred.” However, basic journalistic due diligence would have quickly revealed that the Abu Obid family home was also an alleged Islamic Jihad command center, making it a legitimate military target under the law of armed conflict.

Furthermore, because Israel had reportedly given advance warning, no children or other civilians were harmed in the May 12 airstrike.

But a closer examination of Euronews’ one-sided sources reveals an even more serious lapse in journalistic standards, casting doubt on the international channel’s stated commitment to “provid[ing] … viewers and readers with a variety of viewpoints while remaining grounded in factual reporting.”