Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Throw Bat Mitzvah Celebration For Their Eldest Arabella

Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, celebrated their daughter Arabella’s bat mitzvah over the weekend with a party in Florida, as shown in a carousel of photos that Ivanka shared Monday on Instagram.

“From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella’s giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone,” Ivanka wrote in praise of her daughter in the caption on Instagram.

The carousel of pictures begin with photos of Ivanka posing with her husband, Arabella and her two sons, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7. Arabella wore a shimmery ombré dress from Custom by Zoe for her bat mitzvah party while Ivanka donned a sequined Jenny Packham cape gown and the boys wore matching tan-colored suits. The family lives in Miami, Florida, and Arabella’s celebration took place at the Trump National Doral Miami, a golf club and resort.

Ivanka also shared pictures of the family on the dance floor at the bat mitzvah party as well as images of her posing with their siblings including Eric and Donald Jr., her half-sister Tiffany, their partners, and Donald Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.