German Panel Says Kandinsky Painting Should Be Returned to Heirs of Jewish Couple Persecuted by Nazis

A 1907 painting by the legendary Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky currently owned by the Bavarian state bank should be returned to the heirs of a Jewish couple from Amsterdam who originally owned the artwork, an independent German commission advised on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

The commission said that from November 1927, the painting titled The Colorful Life by the Russian artist was owned by Hedwig Lewenstein Weyermann and Irma Lewenstein Klein, a Jewish couple living in Amsterdam. The artwork shows a large group of people, dressed in colorful ensembles, out on a lawn while some of them eat, play music or appear to be dancing.

The painting was auctioned in the Nazi-occupied city of Amsterdam on Oct. 9, 1940, but beforehand the Lewenstein family had loaned it to the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, from where it was taken on Sept. 5 1940, the commission said. It added that the painting was acquired in auction by Salomon B. Slijper, whose widow sold it to Bayerische Landesbank in 1972. It has since on loan from the bank to the Staedtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus and Kunstbau museum in Munich.

Bayerische Landesbank argued that the painting may have been sold by Klein as part of her divorce settlement. However the German panel concluded that “the painting was seized as a result of persecution,” and that the Jewish couple in Amsterdam “were persecuted as Jews” when the German occupation of the Netherlands began in 1940.

Related coverage First Annual Jewish Comic Book Convention Comes to New York City A one-day pop culture convention set to take place in New York City in November will be the first of...

“There is no evidence to support the assumption that Irma Lewenstein Klein arranged for the painting to be handed over of her own free will,” the commission added.

The commission’s recommendations are non-binding but are likely followed by the parties involved if they have both agreed to have the panel resolve a dispute, the AP explained.

Bayerische Landesbank said in a statement cited by the New York Times that it may consider the panel’s decision “in the context of its decision on how to proceed further.”