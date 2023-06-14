Wednesday, June 14th | 25 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Soccer Player Omer Atzili Signs Contract to Join UAE Team, Leave Maccabi Haifa

The UN and WHO Seek to Blame Israel Above All Others

Divorce Hurts; Two Jewish Dads in Israel Have a Podcast That Can Help

Why Is the Irish Times Hiding Iran’s Genocidal Ambitions?

German Panel Says Kandinsky Painting Should Be Returned to Heirs of Jewish Couple Persecuted by Nazis

How Erdogan Won in Turkey — Again

Israel Reports Record Defense Exports in 2022, $3 Billion to Arab Partners

‘An Affirmation of Arab-Israeli Peace’: House Passes Abraham Accords Envoy Bill

‘We’ll Help Finance an Iranian Nuclear Weapon’: Biden Administration Faces Congressional Grilling on Iran, Saudi Arabia

‘Mockery’: Sephardic Jewish Group Slams CUNY Over Antisemitic Commencement Speech

June 14, 2023 1:58 pm
0

Israeli Soccer Player Omer Atzili Signs Contract to Join UAE Team, Leave Maccabi Haifa

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Omer Atzili formerly of Maccabi Haifa runs in the field during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa FC at Allianz Stadium on October 5, 2022 in Turin, Italy. Photo: by Marcio Machado/Just Pictures/Sipa USA

Former Maccabi Haifa soccer player Omer Atzili signed his three-year contract on Wednesday to become the newest player for the Emirati soccer club Al Ain, which shared photos on social media from the signing ceremony.

Pictures posted by Al Ain on Twitter show Atzili signing his contract with the team while sporting a shirt with the club’s logo and in additional photos he shows off his new jersey. Atzili said, “I am very proud to be included in the list of Asian champions and world runners-up.”

“I am really motivated to enjoy the new challenge … really, it’s a great feeling,” he added. “Al Ain team is one of the biggest clubs in Asia,” he added.

Al Ain, which is ranked second place in the UAE league, first announced last week that it reached an agreement to sign Atzili from Maccabi Haifa, a team he was with for two and a half years. The Israeli athlete will play for the UAE team coached by Dutch former player Alfred Schreuder for a transfer fee of two million Euros ($2.1 million), Israel’s Mako reported. The Israeli publication added that Atzili will receive 1.8 million Euros ($1.9 million) in his first season with the Emirati team and that he signed a three-season upgradeable contract that includes bonuses for victories, making him the top earner among Israeli soccer players. Atzili will replace the team’s Ukrainian captain Andriy Yarmolenko.

Al Ain was not the only club in the UAE that wanted to sign the Israeli player, according to Mako, which cited Emirati media. The clubs Al-Jazeera and Al-Wahda were also reportedly in negotiations with Atzili and Maccabi Haifa, but they did not match the offer from Al-Ain.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.