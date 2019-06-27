Friday, June 28th | 25 Sivan 5779

June 27, 2019 9:30 am
0

Israeli Company Wins Bid to Help Secure US Border

avatar by JNS.org

Elbit Systems

The Elbit Systems Integrated Fixed Towers system. Photo: Courtesy.

JNS.org – Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that its US subsidiary has been awarded a $26 million contract by the US Customs and Border Protection to install a multi-sensor system to monitor the US-Mexico border.

According to a report in the Israeli financial daily Globes, Elbit will install an Integrated Fixed Towers (IFT) system in Arizona.

Elbit has been involved in a number of projects with US Customs regarding border security.

The IFT system is a command and control center with sensors that monitors the US-Mexico border and provides intelligence to agents patrolling on the ground.

“Elbit Systems of America is honored to have been selected by the CBP and the Tohono O’odham Nation to provide a solution to suit the needs of those living and working along the border in the Casa Grande Area of Responsibility. This project clearly demonstrates our company’s mission to provide innovative solutions that protect and save lives,” said the company’s president and CEO Ranaan Horowitz, according to Globes.

