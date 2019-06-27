A November 2018 article by Amir Shuan that was published in Yediot Ahronot shockingly revealed extensive relationships between the BDS movement and terrorists. While the BDS movement claims to stand for “social justice,” there are clear links between the movement and mass violence.

The article quotes Dr. Shai Har-Zvi, a former Israeli intelligence officer, saying: “Traditionally, the BDS movement tries to present itself everywhere as a non-violent movement, but we have discovered many connections of various organizations in the movement to terror. … One of the main things we discovered is the laundering of the activities via civil society organizations and the downplaying of past activities and involvement in terror. The civil society organizations are essentially providing the perfect cover for the [BDS] activities.”

Some examples:

The reality is that BDS is simply another form of terror. Standing with BDS is standing with terror.

Ronn Torossian is a public relations executive. Read his Algemeiner columns here.