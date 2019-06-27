Standing With BDS Is Standing With Terror
by Ronn Torossian
A November 2018 article by Amir Shuan that was published in Yediot Ahronot shockingly revealed extensive relationships between the BDS movement and terrorists. While the BDS movement claims to stand for “social justice,” there are clear links between the movement and mass violence.
The article quotes Dr. Shai Har-Zvi, a former Israeli intelligence officer, saying: “Traditionally, the BDS movement tries to present itself everywhere as a non-violent movement, but we have discovered many connections of various organizations in the movement to terror. … One of the main things we discovered is the laundering of the activities via civil society organizations and the downplaying of past activities and involvement in terror. The civil society organizations are essentially providing the perfect cover for the [BDS] activities.”
Some examples:
Abdullatif Ghaith, the chairperson and co-founder of Addameer, a radical Palestinian organization that is active in BDS, was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)’s policy bureau. Addameer board member Yaqoub Oudeh is a terrorist convicted of murdering Israelis, and another board member, Mahmoud Jaddah, was convicted of throwing grenades at Israelis. As NGO Monitor recently warned, “more than half of Addameer’s current and former employees, as well as lawyers that work for Addameer, have links to the PFLP.”
Al-Haq is one of the leaders of the BDS campaign. The General Director of Al-Haq, Shawan Jabarin, was a senior member of the PFLP, and maintains ties with activists in the organization. He has been characterized as “a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, who spends part of his time heading a human rights organization and at other times is active in a terrorist organization that does not shun murder and attempted murder, which have nothing to do with rights.” …
The DCI-P (Defense for Children International — Palestine) supports BDS, is involved in slandering Israel, and regularly accuses the IDF of war crimes. Hashem Abu Maria, who was killed during a riot, worked in community relations for DCI-P, and was a PFLP member. There are also other ties between the two groups.
The reality is that BDS is simply another form of terror. Standing with BDS is standing with terror.
Ronn Torossian is a public relations executive.