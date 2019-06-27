Friday, June 28th | 25 Sivan 5779

June 27, 2019 10:19 am
With Partnerships Disintegrating, Israel’s Right at Risk in Upcoming Elections

avatar by JNS.org

Outgoing Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett speaks with newly appointed Education Minister Rafi Peretz during an exchange ceremony of ministers, held in Jerusalem on June 26, 2019. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – The extreme right-wing Otzma Yehudit Party announced on Tuesday that it was dissolving its partnership with the Jewish Home Party, potentially threatening the latter’s ability to cross the voting threshold. If that were to happen, the right could end up with fewer seats in the 22nd Knesset than it had in the 21st.

Jewish Home Knesset member Motti Yogev told JNS his party was dedicated to preventing such an outcome. “We in the Jewish Home are dedicated to the nation of Israel, the Torah of Israel, the land of Israel, and the State of Israel and commit ourselves to try to foster unity with any party we can in the religious Zionist camp,” he said.

