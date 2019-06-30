Sunday, June 30th | 27 Sivan 5779

June 30, 2019 7:34 pm
Israel Rises in International Survey of Countries That Make ‘Quality Products’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A graph showing Israel’s growth as a country seen as making “products of high quality” in the 2019 FutureBrand Country Index survey. Photo: Facebook screenshot.

Israel rose substantially in an international ranking of countries that make quality products, according to a new survey.

In the 2019 FutureBrand Country Index, Israel’s ranking among respondents asked if the country makes “products of high quality” rose by 13 points from 2014 to 41 percent.

The 13 point rise was matched only by Slovakia, which rose to 27 percent.

The Index ranked Israel as the 22nd country overall in terms of quality products, and noted, “Individuals more likely to buy products or services made in a specific country are also more likely to recommend that country to visit, would consider it for business, and also consider living in or studying there.”

FutureBrand said that the survey “also provides valuable insights for professional brand managers and leaders seeking to further harness country of origin associations for corporate and consumer brands.”

