Ambassador Danon Calls for Sanctions Worldwide on Iran

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. Photo: UN Photo / Loey Felipe.
JNS.org – Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon called for the international community to sanction Iran in response to the International Atomic Energy Agency announcing on Monday that the regime exceeded the uranium enrichment limit under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Danon said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “revealed last year that Iran never intended to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. Now, the regime just demonstrated it by enriching over [600 pounds] of uranium,” referring to the maximum of low-enriched uranium allowed under the agreement.
In April 2018, Netanyahu revealed that Israel had secretly obtained tens of thousands of pieces of documentation apparently demonstrating that “Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear-weapons program. The files prove that.”
Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Monday that Netanyahu said Israel will reveal further evidence proving Iran has lied about its nuclear initiative.
While 660 pounds is not enough to produce a nuclear bomb, exceeding the limit is a sign of Iran appearing to disregard the 2015 accord, which the United States withdrew from in May 2018, in addition to reimposing sanctions lifted under it alongside enacting new penalties against Tehran.
Moreover, “If any one of the European parties to the deal—Britain, France and Germany—believe Iran has violated the agreement, they can trigger a dispute resolution process that could, within as few as 65 days, end at the UN Security Council with a so-called snapback of UN sanctions on Iran,” reported Reuters.
“The world must join the US in sanctioning Iran for this belligerent behavior,” added Danon. “It can never be allowed to acquire nuclear capabilities.”