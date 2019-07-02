Ambassador Danon Calls for Sanctions Worldwide on Iran

JNS.org – Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon called for the international community to sanction Iran in response to the International Atomic Energy Agency announcing on Monday that the regime exceeded the uranium enrichment limit under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Danon said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “revealed last year that Iran never intended to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. Now, the regime just demonstrated it by enriching over [600 pounds] of uranium,” referring to the maximum of low-enriched uranium allowed under the agreement.