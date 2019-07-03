Wednesday, July 3rd | 30 Sivan 5779

Something Else for ‘Human Rights’ Activists to Ignore: Lebanon Demolishes Homes of Syrian Refugees

July 3, 2019 6:16 am
avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

A girl carries a stack of bread on her head as she walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo’s Kalasa district, Syria April 12, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki.

This is from NPR:

Lebanon hosts more than 1 million Syrian refugees and only allows them to build shelters made of canvas and wood. But the laws have not been clearly stated. The government doesn’t permit the establishment of formal refugee camps. So instead, many refugees live in informal settlements, in makeshift homes, some of which have grown over time into more durable homes with breeze-block walls.

A military decree issued in April now requires the refugees to demolish any concrete walls over 1 meter — about 3 feet — high. The military has given the refugees until July 1 to comply, or else authorities will come in and knock down the structures themselves.

But the fear among refugees is that if they leave it to the military to enforce the demolitions, the entire camp, along with their belongings, will be razed. And so they’re going about the grim task of destroying the homes they have built.

“Why would I keep my belongings and my children in the house and let the house be knocked down on top of my kids and things?” Jumaa says.

Most of the Syrians have no alternative place for shelter, and it’s unclear where thousands of them will go after their homes are destroyed.

The sudden ruling has left aid agencies scrambling to procure tents for those who will be left without homes. According to Save the Children, this military decree has affected more than 5,000 Syrian families, and as many as 15,000 Syrian children now face homelessness.

Human Rights Watch notes that many Lebanese municipalities have been evicting Syrian refugees from their homes as well, in an effort to pressure them to return to Syria — where they may be killed.

Surely you have seen the screaming headlines about Syrian refugee homes in danger of demolition, right? CodePink and IfNotNow have been making public protests, right? The media has been all over this story, no?

Of course not. Because people only care about human rights when Israel can be vilified and blamed.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

