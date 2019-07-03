Walmart, Amazon Among Retailers Selling ‘Mein Kampf’ With Neo-Nazi Blurb

JNS.org – Walmart, Amazon and Barnes & Noble are among retailers selling an edition of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf featuring a neo-Nazi blurb and a price tag with numbers that reference white power.

“This book has set a path toward a much higher understanding of the self and of our magnificent destiny as living beings part of this Race on our planet,” stated the blurb on the Barnes & Noble website, which has apparently removed the listing. “It shows us that we must not look at nature in terms of good or bad, but in an unfiltered manner. It describes what we must do if we want to survive as a people and as a Race.”

This English translation by James Murphy is priced at $14.88.

The number “1488” is a cypher for neo-Nazis and white supremacists, with “14” standing for the “14 words” saying, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children,” while “88” refers to “Heil Hitler,” as “H” is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

Like Barnes & Noble, Walmart and Amazon also removed the edition from their collections.