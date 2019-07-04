Thursday, July 4th | 1 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Tech Exits Nearly Doubled in Valuation in First Half of 2019, Report Says

Israel-Based Elbit Subsidiary to Supply Cyber Intelligence System to Dutch National Police

Spanish Nominee for Top EU Foreign Policy Post Is Firm Backer of Iranian Regime

Israeli Diplomat Chosen to Lead UN Committee for Budget and Administration

Dismissing Criticism, Trump Presides Over July 4th Holiday With Military Show

Bank of Israel to Hold Key Rate at 0.25 Percent, Temper Hike Expectations: Reuters Poll

Oil Tanker Bound for Syria Seized in Gibraltar for Sanctions-Busting

Iran Could Consider Talks With US Only If Sanctions Lifted, Khamenei Permits: Minister

Trump Tells Iran Threats ‘Can Come Back to Bite You’ in Nuclear Standoff

Palestinian Businessmen Deem Bahrain Conference a Success, Despite Tussle With PA

July 4, 2019 11:43 am
0

Israel-Based Elbit Subsidiary to Supply Cyber Intelligence System to Dutch National Police

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/

CTech – Cyber Intelligence, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, will be providing the Dutch National Police with a cyber intelligence system, Elbit announced Wednesday. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Due to the sensitivity of the system, little detail was provided about the system itself except that is is part of Elbit Systems’ Intelligence 360 suite, and is designed to enable scalability and fit other custom requirements of the Dutch National Police.

Established in 1966 and headquartered in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Nasdaq and Tel Aviv-listed Elbit and its subsidiaries operate in a variety of military-oriented and technological domains, including electro-optical systems, command and control systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Elbit employs around 12,500 people worldwide, 10,000 of them in Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.