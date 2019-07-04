Israel-Based Elbit Subsidiary to Supply Cyber Intelligence System to Dutch National Police

CTech – Cyber Intelligence, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, will be providing the Dutch National Police with a cyber intelligence system, Elbit announced Wednesday. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Due to the sensitivity of the system, little detail was provided about the system itself except that is is part of Elbit Systems’ Intelligence 360 suite, and is designed to enable scalability and fit other custom requirements of the Dutch National Police.

Established in 1966 and headquartered in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Nasdaq and Tel Aviv-listed Elbit and its subsidiaries operate in a variety of military-oriented and technological domains, including electro-optical systems, command and control systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Elbit employs around 12,500 people worldwide, 10,000 of them in Israel.